Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1491 dividend. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

