Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.83). Approximately 32,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 28,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.87).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The stock has a market cap of £238.03 million and a PE ratio of -10.23.

About Creo Medical (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

