Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Major Shareholder Sells $588,467.84 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,280.20.

On Monday, January 3rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $116,478.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $123,552.50.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.17 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

