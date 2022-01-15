Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

