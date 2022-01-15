Critical Comparison: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sierra Monitor alerts:

11.2% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Monitor and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 267.87%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Monitor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Monitor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.