Critical Contrast: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) vs. GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GXO Logistics and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A GATX 8.05% 7.27% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GXO Logistics and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 GATX 0 0 4 0 3.00

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $101.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. GATX has a consensus target price of $103.66, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than GATX.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GATX $1.21 billion 2.99 $151.30 million $2.78 36.61

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Summary

GATX beats GXO Logistics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services. The Rail International segment consists of operations in Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

