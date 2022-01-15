Critical Survey: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million 4.30 -$10.25 million ($0.08) -15.88 Thryv $1.11 billion 1.04 $149.22 million $5.99 5.68

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

IZEA Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 254.33%. Thryv has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 25.50%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Thryv.

Summary

Thryv beats IZEA Worldwide on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.