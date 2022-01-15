Croda International (LON:CRDA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).
CRDA stock opened at GBX 8,424 ($114.35) on Tuesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,835.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,976.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
