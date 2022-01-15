Croda International (LON:CRDA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 8,424 ($114.35) on Tuesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,835.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,976.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total value of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

