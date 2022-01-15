Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $11.45. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2,876 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 350.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

