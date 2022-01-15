CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.