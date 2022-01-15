D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 88 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.35.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $445.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

