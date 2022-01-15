D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $34,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

