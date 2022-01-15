D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,200.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.10.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $550.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.70. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

