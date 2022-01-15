D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

