D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $729.82 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $675.43 and its 200 day moving average is $624.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

