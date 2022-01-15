D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 378,175 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.