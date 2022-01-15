D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $526.74 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.28 and its 200 day moving average is $613.53.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

