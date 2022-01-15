D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

