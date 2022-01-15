Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DSEEY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 2,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Daiwa Securities Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a 570.00 price target for the company.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.