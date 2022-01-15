Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.