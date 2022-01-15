Daniels&Tansey LLP Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 231.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 161,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 776,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $109,896,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.