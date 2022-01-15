Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.04

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 82840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNKEY. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

