Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

