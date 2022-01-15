Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 145,472 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

