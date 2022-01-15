Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 20.5%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM)’s stock price was up 20.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 5,686,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 1,468,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$85.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

