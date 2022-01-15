Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.