De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.31

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.31 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 157.80 ($2.14). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 3,121,172 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £307.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.95.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

