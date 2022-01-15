Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.33.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

