Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

