Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.51

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 527741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

