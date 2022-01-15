DerivaDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $433,211.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $92.47 million and $433,211.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00008235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00065608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00075002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.06 or 0.07682854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.16 or 0.99406336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069655 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008146 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.