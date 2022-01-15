DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $3.53

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00008267 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $92.17 million and $738,039.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00074751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.22 or 0.07676695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.08 or 1.00195341 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00068809 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

