Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,816 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Amyris worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

