Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.85% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMF. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.18. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

