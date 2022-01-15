Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,727 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.58% of HealthStream worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HealthStream by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 32,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $796.94 million, a PE ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.