Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,419 Shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.60% of TPG Pace Solutions worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPGS. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Solutions alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TPGS opened at $7.65 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

About TPG Pace Solutions

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.