Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 245

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

