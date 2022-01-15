Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $176.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $176.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $62.72 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.