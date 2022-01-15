Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to 5,600.00

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 5,800.00 to 5,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,600.00.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

