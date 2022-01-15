Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €161.92 ($184.00).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €162.98 ($185.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €163.36 and a 200-day moving average of €151.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

