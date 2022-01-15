Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.40 ($117.50).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €90.50 ($102.84) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a one year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.18.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

