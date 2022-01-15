DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 3.1%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $475.00 and last traded at $475.00. 1,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 775,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.89 and a 200 day moving average of $533.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

