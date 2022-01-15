Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 661.4% in December

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 661.4% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DTGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,309. Digerati Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Digerati Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

