Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $172.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

