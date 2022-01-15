Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.