Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $9.72

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.40. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 203,470 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

