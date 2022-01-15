Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Increased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.62.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

