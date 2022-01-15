Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $65.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

Several analysts have commented on DLMAF shares. Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.