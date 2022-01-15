Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein Sells 2,284 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$63.00 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.56 and a 12 month high of C$64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

