Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPUKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $11.59 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.